White Plains, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection

Liberation Through Bondage, a new book by Jessica Audu, has been released by RoseDog Books.Floating on my backIn a sea of liquor and lossesI SurrenderFirst bodyThen mindThen soulI let my jaw hang wideAs I exhale a mouth full of fireLiberation Through Bondage is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7441-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/liberation-through-bondage/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/liberation-through-bondage/