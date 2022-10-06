White Plains, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLiberation Through Bondage, a new book by Jessica Audu, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Floating on my back
In a sea of liquor and losses
I Surrender
First body
Then mind
Then soul
I let my jaw hang wide
As I exhale a mouth full of fire
Liberation Through Bondage is a 130-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7441-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/liberation-through-bondage/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/liberation-through-bondage/
