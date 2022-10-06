Kennesaw, GA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
October 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMuffled Cries in the Closet, a new book by Santesha V Patterson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
When Zill meets up with a troubled kid by the name of Sheldon, her life takes a turn for the worse. Charmed by his good looks and smile, Zill lands in the arms of a cold-hearted abuser, in which after years of dealing with domestic abuse makes it impossible for Zill to leave. Sheldon, becoming one of the most unlikable guys in the town, arouses emotions throughout his community due to which many want to see him dead. The only way to save a life is to take a life, regardless as to who has to do it.
About the Author
Santesha V Patterson is a mind mover magician that allows you to imagine a movie playing inside your head. In hopes of seeing her written work transformed into film one day, she continues to take care of her loving family of eight. Santesha hopes to deliver a message that anything is possible as long as you believe in yourself.
Muffled Cries in the Closet is a 182-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-573-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/muffled-cries-in-the-closet/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/muffled-cries-in-the-closet/
