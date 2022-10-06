Ring Bender Helps Secure Stay Blocking the Removal of Three Mission Viejo City Council Members from their Seats
October 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe Appellate Court's Ruling Will Allow the Three Council Members to Keep Their Seats Pending Final Case Disposition
October 6, 2022 - COSTA MESA, California – The California Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, Division Three, issued an order on Thursday, September 29, 2022, granting an immediate stay from the orders issued by the Orange County Superior Court mandating the removal of three members of the Mission Viejo city council. The appellate court stayed the lower court's ruling that the three City Council members overstayed their terms of office. Although the appellate court's decision does not immediately overturn the lower court's decision, the stay will allow the three members to continue to serve on the council pending a final decision in the coming weeks. (Orange County Superior Court No. 30-2022-01262431; Appellate Case No. G061838)
Ring Bender Partners Patrick "Kit" Bobko, Norman A. Dupont, and Jay A. Tufano represented the City of Mission Viejo and the three council members in the appellate proceedings.
About Ring Bender
From our offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Oregon, Ring Bender LLP is a nationally-recognized litigation and trial law firm with a focus on environmental law and litigation, complex commercial litigation, appellate law, and municipal law.
Our attorneys have decades of experience as environmental and natural resource counselors and litigators across the full range of federal, state, and local administrative and regulatory matters. We represent private and public businesses of all sizes, from major industrial corporations to property developers to family-owned businesses; municipalities and municipal entities like water districts and sewer authorities; tribes; trade associations; non-profit organizations; and potentially responsible party (PRP) groups.
More about the firm can be seen at https://ringbenderlaw.com
Contact Information
Patrick "Kit" Bobko, Partner
Ring Bender LLP
(949) 232-1210
