Rockville, MD Author Publishes Psychological Discussion
October 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSymbols of Leadership in Traditional and Modern Societies, a new book by Thomas E. Pickenpaugh, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Discover the role that psychology plays in how rulers across the world have traditionally dressed, as well as the logic behind them. From the use of the teeth of dominant predators in cultural dress to the modern-day businessman's necktie, Symbols of Leadership in Traditional and Modern Societies examines trends in fashion that have historically been symbolic of rank, power, and authority.
About the Author
Thomas E. Pickenpaugh received his bachelor's and master's of art degrees in anthropology and sociology from Kent State University, Kent, Ohio, in 1970 and 1971. He is ABD in anthropology at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC. Pickenpaugh taught field work in archaeology at Ohio University Eastern intermittently from 1972 through 1998 and has authored numerous articles in archaeology and anthropology based on his field studies.
Symbols of Leadership in Traditional and Modern Societies is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $64.00 (eBook $59.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7049-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/symbols-of-leadership-in-traditional-and-modern-societies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/symbols-of-leadership-in-traditional-and-modern-societies/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us