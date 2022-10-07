Coloma, WI Author Publishes Poetry Collection

Dusty Old Book, a new book by Tom Lynch Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.

Dusty Old Book is about a man writing to understand his thoughts, to better be a part of life's greater story known as understanding yourself.

About the Author
Tom Lynch Jr. is a man who loves spending his days in poetic contemplation, knowing the healing perspective of being a light under a tree living a summer's day simply writing poetry.

Dusty Old Book is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-551-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dusty-old-book/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/dusty-old-book/

