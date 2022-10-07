Richmond, KY Author Publishes Fantasy Romance Book
October 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFate, a new book by Deanna Harvey, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Colin White and Amelia Jones are best friends. Their families both come from a long line of witches. Their lives seem perfect until tragedy strikes and their lives change forever. However, love brings people together even through hard times. What is meant to be will be. Whether it is long lost family mending relationships, being separated from the ones you love, or falling in love with your best friend. They have to accept their Fate. Sometimes Fate is happiness and sometimes Fate is heartbreak. Colin and Amelia have to study and train in order to not only protect themselves, but to also protect the people they love. At the end of the day family, love, and loyalty conquers all.
About the Author
Deanna Harvey was born in June of 1997. She was born and raised in Central Kentucky. She is the daughter of a young, hard working, single mother. At the age of fifteen she met her highschool sweetheart, who is now her husband. They have three beautiful children together. Deanna enjoys doing crafts with her children, watching movies, spending time with family and friends, and planning events. Deanna is passionate about being a mother, animals, reading, and writing. She has a strong belief in her faith, country, and family. Deanna prides herself as being a stay-at-home mother. She is currently working on her first book series.
Fate is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-926-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fate-by-deanna-harvey/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/fate-pb/
