Griddly's Got Eight Ingredients to JUST ADD to Holiday Fun
October 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsGriddly Games announced today that all of its ingredients are in the mix for the holidays.
"This is the first time that stores can show off our entire line of eight different kits. With various manufacturing and shipping challenges like everyone has experienced, we are overjoyed that all of our JUST ADD S.T.E.A.M. kits are in stock in time for the holidays," Reisa Schwartzman, president of Griddly Games, said.
The newest kit, Just Add Soap ($26.95 for ages 8+), one of the most robust experiment and craft kits in the line, puts some good clean fun in the group that already includes:
• Just Add Baking Soda ($27.95 for ages 8 and up).
• Just Add Fruits & Veggies ($24.95 for ages 8 and up).
• Just Add Egg ($30.95 for ages 5 and up).
• Just Add Milk ($18.95 for ages 5 and up)
• Just Add Sun ($30.95 for ages 8 and up)
• Just Add Glue ($26.95 for ages 8 and up)
• Just Add Sugar ($26.95 for ages 8 and up)
Griddly Games products ae available in stores everywhere and recently landed on store shelves across Canada at Indigo stores and other fine retailers.
