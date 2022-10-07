Sunland, CA Author Publishes Fiction Book
October 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Discontent of Brother Turnip and Grandfather Tree, a new book by Marlene Hitt, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Discontent of Brother Turnip and Grandfather Tree tests the idea that, if we could, we would want to be something else: an eagle, a porpoise, a comet? Who knows? What would happen if we changed places as Grandfather Tree and Brother Turnip do? Grandparents will like this story. It is for them too.
About the Author
Marlene Hitt loves to read, write, and tell stories. Her children and grandchildren are grown up so she no longer has anyone to play with. But with her notebook and purple pen she plays by writing stories.
Hitt has enjoyed many kinds of writing. She was the first of the current 10 Poets Laureate of Sunland Tujunga. Her most recently published poetry book is Clocks and Waterdrops, Moonrise Press. She loves local history, has volunteered for many years at Tujunga's Bolton Hall Museum, Little Landers Historical Society, and she showcased this rich history by writing for several local newspapers and newsletters. As a result of those columns, Hitt wrote for Arcadia Publishing Making of America Series, Sunland Tujunga from Village to City.
The Discontent of Brother Turnip and Grandfather Tree is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7444-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-discontent-of-brother-turnip-and-grandfather-tree/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-discontent-of-brother-turnip-and-grandfather-tree/
