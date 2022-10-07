East Stroudsburg, PA Author Publishes Children's Fiction Story
October 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCount to Sleep, a new book by Matthew Alexander Lemma, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
May Count to Sleep, a short story with illustrations, inspire the young to appreciate art, rest at night, numbers, and the good animals can do for us people. It's such things as heart and learning that make all our lives worth living.
About the Author
Matthew is a New Jersey native who currently resides in Eastern Pennsylvania. As he grew older, he found salvation in writing, an adventure that brought him through many different highs and lows. In the end, he discovered true happiness and wants nothing more than for others to embrace the adventure known as reading and writing.
Count to Sleep is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7013-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/count-to-sleep/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/count-to-sleep/
