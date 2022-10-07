Groundbreaking experience: new operating and display concept in the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé sets new standards

Shanghai/Munich, 07 October 2022 - The premiere of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé is drawing closer. The lifestyle counterpart of the Aiways U5 SUV, which has already been successfully launched in Europe, features a completely revised interior, which has been adopted almost unchanged from the U6ion study. Above all, the new operating and display concept sets standards in the compact lifestyle SUV class.The interior of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé has also been redesigned to match its striking exterior. With its emphasis on the horizontal, the new design language ensures an optimized width effect and an improved impression of space. In terms of design, the stretched and reduced arrangement has been adapted to the completely new integration of the two LCD monitors and thus ensures a significantly more modern aesthetic of the interior."We are very proud of the interior with its new design language and innovative operating system. Not only because we have adopted the arrangement almost unchanged from the U6ion study, but also because the range of functions and the ease of operation of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé set standards in its class. With the generous display area, powerful hardware and an over-the-air update-capable architecture, we are ideally positioned for the future," explains Dr Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Aiways about the advantages of the new operating system.The new AI-Cabin: modern integration of controlsWith the AI Cabin concept, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé takes the next step towards modern ergonomics by optimizing the integration of the displays and revising the operating concept. The three-part LCD cluster of instruments in the Aiways U5 SUV gives way to a visually perfectly integrated 8.2-inch display that clearly presents all the information important to the driver, such as speed, selected gear, range, HV battery charge level, as well as information from the driver assistance systems and warnings.The heart of the new display concept, however, is the 14.6-inch touchscreen, which is mounted close to the steering wheel for easy access and ensures an optimum overview thanks to its landscape orientation. However, the infotainment of the new Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé has not only been thought out in terms of ergonomics, but also in terms of optimal operability. The LCD display has the highest resolution for razor-sharp display of the menus and a latest-generation hardware architecture for smooth display and latency-free use.Innovative menu navigation: AI-Tech ensures optimal operabilityThe increased available computing power lays the foundation for a completely newly developed operating software. The system presented by Aiways under the name AI-Tech runs as Android-based software and thus not only ensures simple menu navigation, but also offers a wide range of functions. Fixed status bars at the top and bottom of the 14.6-inch touchscreen give the driver an overview of the vehicle's most important functions at all times. The top line shows, for example, the status of readiness to drive, the selected driving level, range and battery charge status, as well as the selected driver profile and the status of the GPS and mobile phone connection. The lower status bar provides an overview and direct access to the climate control settings and other widgets that you can set yourself.Quick settings can be made via a drop-down menu and the home screen can be adapted to your own preferences using freely configurable widgets. The driving display on the left part of the screen is always in view. In addition to the current speed, the environment detected by the sensors of the AI-Drive driver assistance systems is also displayed there. Objects such as other vehicles or applicable traffic signs are also visualized, as is the currently active driving mode.Optimum smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto offer real-time navigationSmartphone integration has also been further improved. For the first time, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé integrates passengers' smartphones not only via Apple CarPlay, but also via Android Auto. Aiways continues to adhere to the concept of real-time navigation via mobile phone to always plan routes with the latest traffic and map data. By intelligently coupling the vehicle data, Aiways, in combination with the PUMP app, also enables optimized route guidance with charging stop planning based on real-time consumption values and the current charge level of the high-voltage battery, as well as the current occupancy of DC fast-charging stations along the planned route. As known from apps on a smartphone, the software functions of the new operating and display system of the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé can be updated over the air.