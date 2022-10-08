Englewood, NJ Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
October 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNever Give Up, Hold on to Jesus, a new book by Bishop Cacheita Scott, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Never Give Up, Hold on to Jesus, Bishop Cacheita Scott shares her journey in life as a warrior for Jesus. From her struggles as a child to the challenges of her adult life, Bishop Scott has believed and worshipped god, and Jesus has stood by her side and led her through her darkest hour.
She wrote this book to give her readers hope and to empower all those who think they can't carry on because of their struggles. Remember, no matter what life throws at you, once you believe and trust in god, you will forever be lifted up high.
About the Author
Bishop Cacheita Scott has been a warrior for god since she was a child. Her hobbies growing up were singing, praying, and preaching the word of god. Most of all, she loves travelling around the world to spread God's word.
Bishop Scott has always wanted a family of her own, so she could bring them up to believe and worship god. She is now fifty-seven years old and very proud to say god has blessed her with eight beautiful children whom she cherishes and loves with all her heart.
Never Give Up, Hold on to Jesus is a 54-page hardcover with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4359-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/never-give-up-hold-on-to-jesus/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/never-give-up-hold-on-to-jesus/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
