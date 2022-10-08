Charlotte, NC Author Publishes Christian Children's Book
October 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAdvent with Kids, a new book by Wendy K. Wallace-Wright, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Advent with Kids is a guide for parents to engage toddler to elementary school age children during the weeks of Advent and to help create a liturgical rhythm of the season in the home. An interactive activity book that encourages learning through all five senses, Advent with Kids gets young members of the Church excited for the Christmas season while teaching them the true meaning of the season.
About the Author
Wendy K. Wallace-Wright has taught and directed Christian formation programs for kids over the past two decades. She and her husband of 22 years reside in Charlotte with their two teenage children.
Advent with Kids is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7074-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/advent-with-kids/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/advent-with-kids/
