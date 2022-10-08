Rochester, NY Author Publishes Self-Help Novel
October 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Can Make A Difference Parents, a new book by Suzanne Parker Owens, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A hundred years from now, the world may be different because you were important in the life of your child. Parents who make a difference are not the parents who talk about change that might be done to make things better. Parents who have a secret weapon, step up, take action, build consensus, lead the change and own the outcome are the parents who make a difference. Which one are you?
Do you know your rights or authority as parents? You have the right to be involved in your children's education and life. When you make choices not to be involved, often those thoughts lead to serious consequences for both of you. Being a parent isn't easy. There's no one size fits all guide to raising children. If there was, all parents would be raising angels. The truth is: "Life is a matter of choices and every choice that you make, makes you."
About the Author
Suzanne Parker Owens has a big smile and lots of love. She values optimism, motivating others, and having a sense of humor. Suzanne offers help to those in need and keeps God in her life, her family, and she wouldn't have it any other way.
Suzanne lives in Rochester, New York. She is many things, including President of the PTA, a Youth Advocacy Worker, Catalyst for Change Minister, and Third-Class License Stationary Engineer at RCSD Rochester, NY.
You Can Make A Difference Parents is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4307-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/you-can-make-a-difference-parents/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/you-can-make-a-difference-parents/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
