Washington, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCasey Lou AKA Super Dog, a new book by D.W. Kitta, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Casey the shelter pup is the smartest dog David has ever had. After the loss of his previous dog, David and his family adopted Casey, and she brought joy into their lives once again. This book is her story.
A book of life lessons and love, Casey Lou AKA Super Dog is perfect for children and dog lovers alike. Through this story, author D.W. Kitta reminds us that, in today's world, we sometimes have to say no to our children. We don't always get what we want just because we want it, and that's okay.
About the Author
D. W. Kitta has been married for over thirty years and has one son. Kitta and his wife work at their local food bank, attend their church on a regular basis, and are always willing to help someone in need. In his spare time, Kitta enjoys reading, writing, storytelling, and woodworking. His other hobbies include traveling, boating, fishing, and scuba diving.
Kitta is a self-described lover of all animals. Over the years, he has had so many dogs of all breeds that he could barely count them all. Kitta has also had sheep, cows, goats, opossum, a great number of cats, and even a pet raccoon and chicken.
Casey Lou AKA Super Dog is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4256-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/casey-lou-aka-super-dog/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/casey-lou-aka-super-dog/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us