Cheraw, SC Author Publishes Memoir
October 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Boy from Seaboard, North Carolina, a new book by Johnnie Mason, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Boy from Seaboard, North Carolina discusses what life was like for author Johnnie Mason growing up in North Carolina and the different struggles he faced with himself and with his family. Mason shares pieces of what he learned, and with his story, he hopes to help others with their journey of life.
About the Author
Johnnie Mason was born June 24, 1949, and moved around a lot. His mother sent him to live with her family. Mason attended public school and was a straight-A student during his middle school years. During his high school, he faced some distractions, which are further explained in his memoir, The Boy from Seaboard, North Carolina.
The Boy from Seaboard, North Carolina is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-835-9. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-boy-from-seaboard-north-carolina/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-boy-from-seaboard-north-carolina/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
