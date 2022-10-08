Fort Bragg, CA Author Publishes Children's Fiction Novel
October 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsConversations with a Gosling, The Accidental Goose, a new book by John Hewitt M.D; ABEM, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A mixture of short stories shows the bond of a goose and humans. With Ponteuf, the goose, being able to talk, the devotion to his fellow human is touching. Ponteuf learns many lessons during his conversations with John, his caretaker. He is full of punchlines, and Ponteuf's quirky thoughts are sure to make you laugh. The inspiration of conservation of species was inspired by Jacques Cousteau.
About the Author
John Hewitt M.D; ABEM was a professor of Emergency Medicine. He also was a director of EMS systems in Oregon and California. His certification included Trauma and Cardiac Life Support Instructor.
His coexistent art career involved 20 years as art instructor at Pacific Union College extension service. He is a signature member of several watercolor societies, most notably Transparent Watercolor Society of American and proudly an elected member of the Watercolor Honor Society. He is also founder of the Mendocino Open Paint Out which is well known to all plein air artists.
Conversations with a Gosling, The Accidental Goose is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $47.00 (eBook $42.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4252-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/conversations-with-a-gosling/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/conversations-with-a-gosling-the-accidental-goose/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us