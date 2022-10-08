Redding, CA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
October 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPath of the Whiptails, a new book by C.L. Armerding, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In a faraway future, five women find themselves on an abandoned Earth. With no memory of their past, their only clue is a message from a mysterious benefactor named The Matriarch. They were charged with the task of rescuing the last humans as a part of a last-ditch plan called the New Mexico Whiptail Project.
The five women consist of the courageous leader, Leone, the cantankerous gunner, Bindi, the curious android, Jay, the timid medic, Ming, and the optimistic pilot, Yori. This unlikely crew will travel the universe through wormholes in order to visit planets that are inhospitable to humans, such as a Precambrian world, a world with a chlorine atmosphere, and a world covered in oceans of ammonia. To make the journey even more dangerous, hostile aliens made of silicon inhabit these worlds, forcing the crew to navigate undetected around massive alien structures and planet-wide civilizations. They do all this just to right the wrongs of the past in a journey across the stars.
The Path of the Whiptails is an adventure story inspired by the science of exoplanets, hypothetical biology, and astrophysics creating a future that is fantasy derived from science. As the story's heroines brave the dangers of space and uncover what led humanity to extinction, they learn that in order to save humanity, they will need courage, ingenuity, and friendship.
About the Author
C.L. Armerding could scarcely remember a time when he wasn't reading or writing stories. After years of writing fiction for the fun of it, he provides his very first publication based on his love of hypothetical science and inspiring the best in people.
Path of the Whiptails is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-563-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/path-of-the-whiptails/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/path-of-the-whiptails/
