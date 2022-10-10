Sebring, FL Author Publishes Memoir
October 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHe Took a Piece of Me with Him: Echoes of What Once Was, a new book by Suzanne Sigmund, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With bits of humor and a lot of heart, He Took a Piece of Me with Him: Echoes of What Once Was is the true story of Suzanne Sigmund's life with her husband up to the time of his death, and the recovery that followed the loss of her best friend.
Journey through grief and discover what she had to do to begin the healing process and find a new happiness in her existence, including the things she did to help pull herself out of the fog. Learn from her experience that grief is not one-size-fits-all, and that during this journey, you are not alone with your feelings of sadness, loneliness, guilt, or even anger. In the end, there is no right or wrong way to deal with grief; only trial and error, and learning what works best for you.
About the Author
Suzanne Sigmund is a member of the Heartland Dog Club, the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, and Hearts for Hunger (feeding those in need in her area). She is active in her church and a member of the church choir. Prior to retirement, she worked 36 years in property management.
A mother of two adult sons, Sigmund enjoys reading and training her dog to do various tricks, as well as attending concerts, playing cards, hanging out with friends, and helping others.
He Took a Piece of Me with Him: Echoes of What Once Was is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7082-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/he-took-a-piece-of-me-with-him/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/he-took-a-piece-of-me-with-him/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us