Las Cruces, NM Author Publishes Fantasy Book
October 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow Do You See Yourself?, a new book by Alton Turner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Alton Turner takes you on the journey of showing the future of uncertainty. Showing that proof is not actually proven, Turner teaches you how everyone wants the same thing but in many different ways. The future is made of forgotten pieces put together in a forgotten way.
About the Author
Alton Turner is a man of wisdom that sees things ahead of its time.
How Do You See Yourself? is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4282-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-do-you-see-yourself/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-do-you-see-yourself/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us