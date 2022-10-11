La Verne, CA Author Publishes Biography and Self-Improvement Book
October 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFear to Freedom: From Dumpster to Doctor and Factors of Transformation: Be The Change You Want, by Dr. Keith L. Marshall, PsyD, MHD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Fear to Freedom
Dr. Keith L. Marshall is a Doctor of Clinical Psychology, holds a Bachelor and Master's Degree in Human Development, has three professional Addiction Counselor Certifications, and is the CEO and Founder of Dedicato Treatment Center Inc. His company is licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services and among only six percent of all treatment centers in the country accredited by the Joint Commission, which is the highest level of accreditation.
"Dr. Marshall's transparency about his life is profound. Fear to Freedom: From Dumpster to Doctor will give readers a clear understanding of how powerful self-destructive thinking and the decisions we make based on our feelings, have the potential to lead to serious negative consequences. I believe the key factors Dr. Marshall developed to sustain the changes he made in his life, can be universally applied. Great insight and great work."
- Dr. Raphael Johnson, PH.D., LCSW Licensed Psychologist and Licensed Clinical Social Worker
"No one is beyond hope. Ever! No matter how dark and seemingly hopeless life may be. Dr. Marshall is a miraculous example of that hope for all the world to behold." - David A. Shaneyfelt, Attorney, Calabasas, CA
Fear to Freedom: From Dumpster to Doctor is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7356-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fear-to-freedom/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fear-to-freedom-marshall/
Factors of Transformation
Factors of Transformation: Be the Change You Want does not waste one-second expressing poetic fluff many self-help books use to solicit readers. Instead, from the onset, Dr. Keith L. Marshall, PsyD, MHD, states point-blank his intention to help you understand the power of your conscious and unconscious thoughts in every dimension of life-be it spiritual, mental, emotional, physical, or social-to provide liberation from negative thinking patterns that yield poor behaviors. Why wait to make changes in your life when you are not guaranteed to live another day? Why not be in touch with your mind, body, spirit, and relationships today?
If you have not asked yourself these questions and find you are aimless in your pursuit of purpose, it may be time for you to jump off the proverbial hamster wheel and evaluate your current circumstances using the criteria found within, wherein Dr. Marshall serves a platter with spiritual delicacies to help you savor the idea that your dilemma has nothing to do with who you are on the outside. It has everything to do with who we are on the inside of these fragile vessels we call "bodies." Laden with healthy principles and insights to keep you from becoming your own worst enemy, Factors of Transformation reveals areas needing improvement and sounds the clarion call that it is never too late to change the course of your life, so "stinking thinking" can no longer dominate.
Factors of Transformation: Be The Change You Want is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7355-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/factors-of-transformation-be-the-change-you-want/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/factors-of-transformation-be-the-change-you-want/
About the Author
Dr. Keith L. Marshall, PsyD, MHD, holds a Doctor of Clinical Psychology degree from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Human Development from Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena, CA, a Drug and Alcohol Studies Specialist certificate from Glendale Community College, and has three professional addiction counselor licenses and certifications. He is the author of two books, Faith to Freedom: From Dumpster to Doctor, and Factors of Transformation: Be the Change You Want.
In addition, Dr. Marshall is the Founder and CEO of Dedicato Treatment Center Inc., Dedicato Outpatient Services, and Dedicated Behavioral Health Foundation. The first two of his companies are licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services and among only six percent of all treatment centers in the country accredited by the Joint Commission, which is the highest-level accreditation.
Dr. Marshall enjoys spending quality time with family and outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and camping. Most importantly, he loves being a motivational speaker.
