Fort Worth, TX Author Publishes Spiritual Book
October 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod Lights My Way: I Am Born Again!, a new book by Kim Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This is the story of how God can change lives. Follow a Laos-born skeptic on her journey from unbelief to devout faith as she navigates the challenges that come with moving to different countries, new motherhood, family tragedies, and more. Her story goes to show that even in today's society, God can still change your life when you least expect it; all you have to do is keep an open mind.
About the Author
Kim Robinson was born in Laos but moved to the Philippines at the age of 14, and then to the United States a few years later. She wrote this book with little education or understanding of the English language because her life was changed so radically by God, and she can't help but share the message. She has three grown children, and she currently lives in Texas, where she enjoys cooking Asian foods and being involved with her church.
God Lights My Way: I Am Born Again! is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7060-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/god-lights-my-way/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/god-lights-my-way-i-am-born-again/
