Birmingham, AL Author Publishes Self-Help Book
October 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow to Train a Toddler to Be Smart, a new book by Dr. Farina A. Rana, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Early childhood education is critical for a child's development. Children in their early age are very eager to learn and to explore the world around them. This book is a guide to small things that can make a lifelong difference, and it offers suggestions to help parents make their child both book smart and environmentally smart.
Dr. Farina A. Rana's educational philosophy is to cultivate the child's own desire to learn to be smart, thereby fostering the child's enthusiasm for and engagement with the learning process.
About the Author
Dr. Farina A. Rana is a principal and supervises all academic affairs: she directs curriculum delivery, schedules course offering and manage strategic planning functions. Dr. Rana received her PhD and taught littles for many years. Her teaching and research interest include Universal Design for Learning, eLearning, and Learner Engagement. In her spare time, Dr. Rana enjoys painting and reading.
How to Train a Toddler to Be Smart is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1344-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/how-to-train-a-toddler-to-be-smart/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/how-to-train-a-toddler-to-be-smart/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
