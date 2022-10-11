Marlborough, MA Author Publishes Paranormal Novel
October 11, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Witch and the Priest of Lies, a new book by John Baldwin Large, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a quiet, old New England town, a Native American holy site becomes the home for a satanic ritual. But when things go horribly wrong, worshippers are butchered, and an inexplicable horror is unleashed on the town.
High school psychologist Julie Bernard witnesses the whole event in her dreams. Unsure of what she saw and even more confused as to why she witnessed it, Julie is thrown into an ancient struggle between good and evil. As she works to uncover the truth about the night's events, she uncovers more secrets about the town and her own life than she could have possibly imagined.
About the Author
John Baldwin Large is a professional musician and singer/songwriter with the band Emily Rising. He also serves as a chaplain. Large lives in Massachusetts with his wife and their two cats.
The Witch and the Priest of Lies is a 362-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7317-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-witch-and-the-priest-of-lies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-witch-and-the-priest-of-lies/
