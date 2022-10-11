Big Flats, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
Much preferring soccer and exploring the woods with his dog, Mack, than going to school, Sam, a fourth grader, finds himself burdened with a Social Studies assignment about local Native Americans that he has no interest in.
That is, until Mack leads him to a special place in the woods where Sam discovers an intriguing mystery that inspires him to soak up all the knowledge of local Native American culture that he can and give his all for the assignment. White Squirrel offers the reader suspense intermingled with some fantasy and delight as Sam becomes excited about learning more about his area's history.
Sherinda Ryter has been a public-school teacher in Western New York, teaching most elementary grades. Now that she is retired, she is a full-time RV'er, and her companion is her Yellow Lab, Hayley. They spend summers in New York, near Sherinda's children, and winters in Tennessee, near the Smoky Mountains. Ryter has three grown children and four grandchildren, all of whom give her wonderful ideas for her books! Ryter enjoys spinning wool and knitting it into socks! She has recently started painting, and of course, she loves to read. She and Hayley hike as much as they can too, as they love the out-of-doors even more than Sam!
Sam and Mack: A Boy and His Dog: White Squirrel: Lenape Brave is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7227-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sam-and-mack/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sam-and-mack-a-boy-and-his-dog-white-squirrel-lenape-brave/
