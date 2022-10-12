Royal Palm Beach, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
October 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Allie, Randy, and Iggy, a new book by Veronica R. Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Adventures of Allie, Randy, and Iggy is a metaphorical story of friendship and realizing that we can embrace our diversity and learn that we have more in common than our differences. Interestingly enough Allie, Randy and Iggy were all childhood pets in Johnson's family life. Even though this is a children's story, it carries with it a message that rings true for everyone, regardless of age. More than ever we need to spread the message of being open to others knowing that we are all connected in some way. What matters is acceptance, tolerance, kindness, compassion, respect, love, and joy. It is my hope that readers of all ages realize the significance of the story's message so we can rekindle and nurture the values that will make our world a better place.
About the Author
Veronica R. Johnson is a middle school music teacher who enjoys the opportunities of sharing the joy of music and all of the life lessons that come along with it. She enjoys being a part of the culture of her diverse school family, and she loves the impact that she and her colleagues have on their students and the community. Her hobbies are writing, artwork, creating unique gifts for family and friends, knitting, and learning to play the cello. Johnson has a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Music from Howard University, Washington, D.C. and is the daughter of a music teacher who shared everything with her that she knows and loves today about music and relationships with others. Throughout the years of teaching one the greatest challenges for Johnson was trying to teach the values of good character to children who are growing up in a world dominated by technology and often lacking in social emotional well-being. Embracing the beauty of humanity is needed so that the upcoming generations will be able to be tomorrow's leaders. As an educator Johnson believes that it is important for young people to be involved in the visual and performing arts, as they provide a well-rounded avenue for self-expression and growth.
The Adventures of Allie, Randy, and Iggy is a 40-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1160-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-allie-randy-and-iggy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-allie-randy-and-iggy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us