Houston, TX Author Publishes Novel
October 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News8 Lives, a new book by Michael Marcos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A story that follows the life of a private jets broker, Michael, a man born in the Middle East during a savage war and who throughout his life has survived eight tragic accidents. Michael recounts his near-death experiences to a young boy, who believes he is cursed, with hopes that he too will be able to overcome his fear to live. Michael also hopes to close a multi-million dollar deal with the boy's father, a powerful Mexican billionaire. A tale of power, beauty, suspense, action, romance and drama spanning through different periods in time, from war torn cities to the glitz and glamour of the 80s to the incredible, luxurious lives of the rich and powerful in the present. The story would-be set-in Monterrey, the city in the mountains and billionaire's playground, Dubai. Inspired by the true events in the life of Michael Marcos.
About the Author
Michael Marcos is a used aircraft dealer and passionate about aviation.
8 Lives is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1477-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/8-lives/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/8-lives/
