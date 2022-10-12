Bolivian Author Publishes Fantasy Book
October 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Journey of a Water God: The Jichi, a new book by Zaskia E. A. Antelo Mercado, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Yu is a little god who's about to embark on an epic adventure to find his destiny. With the help of his companions Guara and Cusi, can Yu become a great god capable of fulfilling all his duties for his people?
About the Author
Zaskia E. A. Antelo Mercado is a Bolivian woman who loves writing and watching series, and learning new languages. Mercado was raised by her mother, and as a result the two have formed a very close bond.
The Journey of a Water God: The Jichi is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1143-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-journey-of-a-water-god/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-journey-of-a-water-god/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
