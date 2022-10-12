Clarkesville, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of the Rainbow Superhero!, a new book by Jaylyn Allgary, has been released by RoseDog Books.
The Adventures of the Rainbow Superhero! is a fun and unique story of two very different characters, a rainbow superhero and a villain named Grock, who come together to find common ground and a foundation for friendship, despite each having some very unique qualities. The two characters learn that although two individuals may be very different, they may still both have a lot to offer each other in terms of friendship.
About the Author
Jaylyn Allgary is a child author from Georgia who loves the outdoors and nature. Her hobbies include bike riding and going on camping trips with her family, as well as creating art and writing short stories. When at school, her favorite subjects are art, music and writing. Her favorite food is pizza. Jaylyn is very empathetic and cares deeply for others around her. This book is Jaylyn's way of telling the world what friendship means to her.
The Adventures of the Rainbow Superhero! is a 26-page hardbound with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-603-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-the-rainbow-superhero/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-adventures-of-the-rainbow-superhero/
Contact Information
