Bodega Trivento is identified as the best-selling Argentinian wine brand worldwide for the second year in a row
October 12, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle News(October 12, 2022; Mendoza, Argentina)- Acclaimed Argentinian winery Bodega Trivento has been recognized as the number one Argentinian wine brand by value in the world with over $270 million in retail and e-commerce sales for the second year in a row by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, the leading source of data and analysis on the global beverage alcohol market. Trivento has gained global momentum through strategic investments in infrastructure, technology, and vineyards, as well as enhanced sustainability initiatives and consumer-relevant green credentials such as their recent B Corp Certification – a designation that measures a company's entire social and environmental impact against a rigorous set of standards.
"We work hard to position Trivento as one of the most valued and important Argentinian wine brands worldwide and this achievement shows us that we are on the right path. We have set ambitious growth objectives for 2025, which are based on the recognition of the high quality of our products as well as the commitment of our winemaking team," says Marcos Jofré, Chief Executive Officer at Bodega Trivento, "When we operate at this large scale, the changes that we make – whether they be in relation to sustainability, education and beyond – have a measurable and significant impact."
To maintain the steady growth rate that has characterized the company for the last 25 years, Trivento has invested $126 million towards 12 vineyards (with more than 4,000 acres planted), three wineries with a capacity of over 15 million gallons and cutting-edge technology. "We aim to be at the forefront of sustainably focused innovation including investing in the largest photovoltaic plant in the Argentinian wine industry. We are consistently exploring new projects to stand out and make an impact globally," says Jofré.
Trivento is also a triple impact company. In 2021, the company received B Corp certification, becoming the largest organization in the Argentinian agricultural sector to join this community. The certification came on the heels of Trivento's own initiative, "The House of Winds", which launched in 2013 to incorporate sustainability to the core of the Trivento business model. Since then, the company has joined the UN Global Compact and reported goals for sustainable development (ODS) by 2030.
"Currently Bodega Trivento is the fastest growing Argentinian wine brand in the U.S., and outpacing the category segment by a wide margin, according to IRI scans¹. We are thrilled to see such tremendous growth," said Rodrigo Maturana, senior vice president of marketing at Viña Concha y Toro USA. "Trivento's commitment to responsible business practices, coupled with its high quality products, are a win-win for consumers. We look forward to further strengthening our position as the leading Argentinian wine brand in the months and years ahead."
¹Bodega Trivento is the fastest growing Argentinian wine brand in the United States at 13.5% IRI past 52 weeks ending 08/28/22, outpacing the category segment by 23 points.
About Bodega Trivento
Rooted in the energy of Argentina's passion for wine, Trivento-meaning three winds in Spanish- is synonymous with expressive, terroir‐driven Malbec that paints a vivid portrait of Mendoza's high‐altitude vineyards in the foothills of the Andes Mountains. The character and quality of each wine is guided by the spirited vision of Chief Winemaker Germán di Cesare, who honors the varied soils, mountain snowmelt and powerful winds that shape Mendoza's vines.
Three distinct Trivento collections highlight the unique characteristics of two coveted sub‐regions in Mendoza, Luján de Cuyo and Uco Valley: Eolo, a limited-production single‐vineyard luxury Malbec from century‐old vines; Golden Reserve, a passionate expression of treasured and historic Malbec vines; and Reserve, a beloved collection crafted predominantly from estate vines that includes the ascendant Maximum Red Blend and the #3 best‐selling Malbec in the U.S. Founded in 1996 and today a Certified B Corporation, Trivento welcomes visitors to experience the wine and culture of Mendoza at Bodega Trivento in Maipú or through a virtual tour of the winery's modern art space, vineyards and barrel room.
For more information on Bodega Trivento, please visit www.trivento.com.
