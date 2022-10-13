Western U.S. Author Publishes Novella
October 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Can't Do That "N—r", a new book by Dick Di Lano, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
You Can't Do That "N—r" is the inspiring story of the interracial boyhood friendship between Donald Smith and Dick Di Lano, two working-class boys in a diverse small town Pennsylvania in the 1950's. Bound by a shared dream of playing in the NFL, the two young men are separated for the first time in their lives when they head off to college. Dick receives a scholarship to Rutgers University, but Donald is forced to work his way through school at The Virginia Union University, where he faces much crueler racial discrimination in all aspects of his life than he had faced in Pennsylvania. Can the two boys' idyllic boyhood friendship survive the harsh realities of adulthood?
Dick Di Lano relates to the lifetime experiences of the author and some of his closest acquaintances to create this Novella.
About the Author
Set amidst the raw backdrop of Western Pennsylvania, the birthplace of the author, and the deep South, the story resonates with heartfelt emotion and the strive for greatness.
You Can't Do That "N—r" is a 158-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4342-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/you-cant-do-that-n____r/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/you-cant-do-that-n____r-pb/
