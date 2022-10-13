Arlington, TN Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoetry At Its Best: A Different Kind of Poetry, a new book by Patricia Palmer Isaac, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A collection of poetry about life, love, loss, hopes, joys, dreams, and goals-some have already been experienced, Poetry At Its Best: A Different Kind of Poetry is designed to motivate and encourage others.
Always an uplifting and spiritual read mixed with a little humor, Patricia Palmer Isaac's poetry assures readers that it's never too late to succeed and accomplish your goals in life, no matter how old you are. Hold on to your faith, even when you think that you can't make it through. God will see you through it all.
About the Author
Patricia Palmer Isaac is a member of a very large church in Houston, Texas, who loves family gatherings and spending time with her siblings, children, and grandchildren.
In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, gardening, making silk flowers, cooking (gumbo is her specialty), watching movies and football, completing crossword puzzles, and playing dominoes. An artist through and through, she writes poetry, draws, and dances. She also recorded two gospel songs with her identical twin sister, Pinky, who has since gone to be with the Lord.
A now-retired cosmetologist and retired employee of the USPS, Isaac graduated from college with her Associate of Arts Degree on December 11, 2020, at the age of 74.
Poetry At Its Best: A Different Kind of Poetry is a 78-page hardbound with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7045-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poetry-at-its-best/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poetry-at-its-best-a-different-kind-of-poetry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
