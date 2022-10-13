Lompoc, CA Author Publishes Memoir
October 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI Never Married Any of Them, a new book by Tova Duncan, has been released by RoseDog Books.
I Never Married Any of Them provides an alternative to married life, exciting, and adventurous with surprise encounters which make life on the edge magical. For those who are not so adventurous, this inspiring work provides the excitement of tales from a life without an anchor. For Tova Duncan, her life became a fairy tale, encountering many men throughout her life who were kind, interesting, loving, and perfect for each moment in which she met them. To this day, she has not found the four qualities in a man she is seeking in order to settle down, kindness, intelligence, spiritual understanding, and a sense of humor. But that does not mean her eight-seven years have been lonely; she has found a life worth living for herself. An enchanting, wonderful world waiting just beyond her doorstep.
About the Author
Tova Duncan received her master's degree in professional writing after twenty-two years of public and private high school teaching. She then wrote articles and a column entitled "Meaningful Encounters" for the Business in Fairfield newsletter. She has taught transcendental meditation to adults and the science of creative intelligence to high school students. After traveling and living abroad, she returned to the United States to live ten years in Arizona and ten years in Iowa.
I Never Married Any of Them is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63867-828-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/i-never-married-any-of-them/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/i-never-married-any-of-them-what-i-treasured-from-the-men-i-didnt-marry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us