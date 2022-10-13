Auburn, CA Author Publishes Novel
October 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTavern, a new book by Bryan John Farrell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Tavern: A Historical Novel Based Upon An Early San Francisco Saloon And The Family That Operated It describes an underachiever inheriting his family's saloon. In the process of dealing with the sale, he must make a choice between a woman's love and his slacker lifestyle.
About the Author
Bryan John Farrell was born in Montana, the last of eight children in an Irish France Catholic family. He was raised in San Francisco with very little supervision. A restless soul by nature, he dropped out of school, joined the Navy, and married by seventeen. After completing a four-year tour of duty, he returned to San Francisco, raised his family, obtained an engineering degree, and worked for many years in the Silicon Valley Technical industry.
Tavern is a 142-page hardcover with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7056-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tavern/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tavern/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us