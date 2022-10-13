Oxford, AL Author Publishes Spiritual Book
October 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBroken Peaces, a new book by Prophet Tonia E. Kelley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Broken Peaces was birthed out of the sentiment that Prophet Tonia E. Kelley has always believed that everything she goes through is not just for her, but for her to help someone else. In using her pain to help heal the pain of others, God ultimately gets the glory!
There will always be things in life that we will encounter that will shake or break the very core of our peace. As you read about Prophet Tonia's life, you will not only see her brokenness but more so see the redemptive and healing power of Jesus Christ. Broken Peaces will encourage you to continue to heal from your past, embrace your present, and look forward to your future knowing that the Prince of Peace has the power to restore your broken peaces.
About the Author
Prophet Tonia E. Kelley is the founder of Women on the Move Affecting Nations (W.O.M.A.N.), an outreach and fellowship ministry dedicated to unifying and empowering women of God across the entire body of Christ to effectively operate in their God-given purpose to impact their local ministries, communities, cities, and ultimately the world. She is a disciple of Agape House of Worship International, Birmingham, AL, pastored by Apostle Samuel and Pastor Miko Smith. She currently works in the field of Human Resources for the federal government. She an alumnus of Troy University, Troy, AL, with an MS in Human Resources Management; and Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, AL, with a BS in Business Management. She is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Marriage and Family Counseling with a concentration in Drug and Substance Abuse Disorders from Liberty University. Tonia believes that people are not only her business, but they are also her ministry. She believes her life is not her own and she has been mandated by God to share her life so that others will see the hand of God and glorify Him!
She has been married to the love of her life, Reginald L. Kelley, for 18 years, and they have 4 wonderful children: Imeana (30), Reginald (26), Shamaria (20), Olliyah (15). They reside in Oxford, AL.
Broken Peaces is a 98-page hardbound with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7286-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/broken-peaces/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/broken-peaces/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
