Durante, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThunder: Little Man, a new book by Janell Lerille, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is about the life of a cat – Thunder. It begins from the time he was a kitten and continues until he grows old. The story shows how Thunder was rescued and had a loving life with his adopted family. It portrays how he grew from a sad little kitten to a playful troublemaker, and expressed his love for his family in many ways. Thunder's story is meant to be enjoyable and encouraged children and their parents to adopt a pet who needs a loving home.
About the Author
Janell Lerille is an RN and former thoroughbred jockey living in Southern California. She is also a clinical instructor for nursing students at Cal State LA. Her specialty is maternal newborn nursing. She has been a nurse for 15 years, and has a Masters level nursing education. She has a special interest in nursing research, and has served her facility's Nursing Research Council for 12 years. She is married and lives with her husband, mother, and cat, Camille. She also owns a former thoroughbred racehorse that she rescued several years ago. She enjoys reading, writing poetry, riding horses, riding bikes, and hiking. This is her first book, but she hopes to write more in the future.
Thunder: Little Man is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7268-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/thunder/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/thunder-little-man/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
