Latrobe, PA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
October 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAnnie's Spiritual Journey, a new book by Hilda Adams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Based on the actual experiences of the author and her beloved daughter, this book takes the reader on a wonderful physical and spiritual journey. It involves deep meditation and a loving relationship between a mother and her daughter. It is the author's intention to portray the emotions felt along their journey, which lasted twenty years.
About the Author
Hilda Adams is a native of Louisiana and a resident of Pennsylvania for twenty years. She is also the author of Annie's Enchanted Years. This is her second book.
Hilda has a Bachelor of Arts in Education, a Master's in Education, and a specialist degree in special education and psychology. She also has religious training in the field ministry. Hilda has been teaching for thirty-five years and working with the Children's Bureau for fifteen years. She is considered a well-established professional person and belongs to the American Federation of Teachers.
Annie's Spiritual Journey is a 74-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7345-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/annies-spiritual-journey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/annies-spiritual-journey/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us