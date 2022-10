Latrobe, PA Author Publishes Spiritual Book

Annie's Spiritual Journey, a new book by Hilda Adams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Based on the actual experiences of the author and her beloved daughter, this book takes the reader on a wonderful physical and spiritual journey. It involves deep meditation and a loving relationship between a mother and her daughter. It is the author's intention to portray the emotions felt along their journey, which lasted twenty years.About the AuthorHilda Adams is a native of Louisiana and a resident of Pennsylvania for twenty years. She is also the author of Annie's Enchanted Years. This is her second book.Hilda has a Bachelor of Arts in Education, a Master's in Education, and a specialist degree in special education and psychology. She also has religious training in the field ministry. Hilda has been teaching for thirty-five years and working with the Children's Bureau for fifteen years. She is considered a well-established professional person and belongs to the American Federation of Teachers.Annie's Spiritual Journey is a 74-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7345-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/annies-spiritual-journey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/annies-spiritual-journey/