Hemet, CA Author Publishes Fiction Book
October 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Call for Service, a new book by K.C. Novak, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Call for Service follows newly minted Detective Kelly as he ties the clues together to find and stop a terrorist attack on US soil by a rogue organization.
About the Author
K.C. Novak enjoys volunteering at parks to help beautification and wildlife preservation. During spare time, Novak enjoys hiking, woodwork, and painting. This novel is loosely based on Novak's occupation.
A Call for Service is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7345-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-call-for-service/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-call-for-service/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
