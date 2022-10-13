Solvay, NY Author Publishes Children's Book
October 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCarlita's Reality: They Are More Than…, a new book by Carla E. Quinn-Donaldson COS., CDA., RDA., COA, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Carlita is a 6 years-old girl from Brooklyn, New York who lived on MacDougal Street. Carlita had a regular life playing outside everyday with her friends and going to school everyday not knowing her new reality was just moments away. In a blink of an eye, Carlita had to face a new life situation that would impact her life forever. Carlita's father made a poor decision that sent him to prison. Now Carlita must learn how to adjust to her new life without her father. Carlita's Reality will inspire children to know "they are more than" any poor decision or life situation. Just keep on going with a positive attitude and a positive view on life and this will help with any life situation. The ability to understand and adjust will guide you.
From the Author
"I am a new author by default because of my life experience in a moment of reflecting allowed me to create Carlita's Reality: They Are More Than… I was just typing away and could not stop. I asked my oldest son to read the story and tell me what he thought, he said "children will love to read it." I replied "okay," in that moment I knew I needed to share the story of Carlita. My name is Carla Donaldson formerly Carla Quinn. I was born in Brooklyn, New York to Melida and Calixto Quinn. Having to face real life situations at a young age made me who I am today. I believe in living life to the best of your ability and when those tough situations surface face them with faith, perseverance, and understanding of what is. Our life may be our own, but our decisions impact many. A special thank you to my husband Jerome and our five children Rodney, Cayla, Jernessa, Jerome Jr. and Carter for the approval, being a listening ear, giving feedback, and creating Carlita and her father's identity. Thank you to my family, friends and co-workers who always believe in me."
Carlita's Reality: They Are More Than… is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-3512-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/carlitas-reality/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/carlitas-reality-they-are-more-than/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us