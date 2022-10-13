Oran, MO Author Publishes Poetry Novel
October 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoetry and Inspiration, a new book by Jeff Cook, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Poetry and Inspiration is a book of verse full of messages humor, love, and whimsy that will leave you lost in thought as you ponder the tremendous power of God's love. By engaging in this passionate collection of poems, readers can be entertained as they find themselves growing closer to God with every word.
About the Author
God is the most important thing in author Jeff Cook's life. He is surrounded by a beautiful family whom he loves with all his heart, and thanks God for blessing him with such a gift, and for giving him everything that he needs and more.
Poetry and Inspiration is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7006-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poetry-and-inspiration/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poetry-and-inspiration/
