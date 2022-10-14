Greenbelt, MD Author Publishes Novel
October 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnconditional Love, a new book by Lyric Nolan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rick is back in Los Angeles to get an earful of Tina's past life, which is being exposed through her being tried for first-degree murder. Karla struggles with unconditional love due to her husband's past that culminated in her brutal beating. With emotions and unclear whether to say in the marriage, Karla's feelings are all over the place and she must decide what to do with her empire that her uncle Raul wants for himself. The risk is high, the dice are rolling, and Raul will do anything to get what he wants!
About the Author
Lyric Nolan is originally from Washington D.C. and still resides in the DMV area with her family. She attended D.C. public schools and later the University of the District of Columbia, UDC. Her career with the federal government ended in 2021 after thirty-three years of service. In 2014, Nolan decided to finally trust her heart, take a leap of faith, and put pen to paper and share her stories. Her first book, Love and Hate will Bring You To Your Knees was published in January 2018. Unconditional Love is the witty follow-up.
Unconditional Love is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4396-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unconditional-love-by-lyric-nolan/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unconditional-love-nolan/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
