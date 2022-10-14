Fort Wayne, IN Author Publishes Novel
October 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTraffic, a new book by AJ Kasinger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The dark underground world of child sex trafficking is shown in Traffic. A teenage boy, going by the name of Killian, is taken from his home one night, perhaps never to be heard from again. His kidnappers only have dark intentions, as he soon finds out. Transported from one holding to another, Killian is beaten, molested, and made to be a slave. In order to survive, Killian does as he's told, which isn't easy.
Traffic is a 290-page hardcover with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3346-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/traffic/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/traffic/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us