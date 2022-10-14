Orlando, FL Author Publishes Guide Book
October 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDr. D's Practical Pain Book: Encompassing-Students to All providers -A guide, a new book by Baburao Doddapaneni, MD, FRCS, FACAN, DABA, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Dr. D's Practical Pain Book, Baburao Doddapaneni, MD, FRCS, FACAN, DABA, provides help to pain management medical providers and educates them on sound concepts of pain physiology. The ultimate goal being to provide logical thinking skills and confidence in the practitioner through various simple and practical solutions and remove the dependency of prescribing drugs to manage pain. For healthcare providers just entering medical all the way through residency and including various professions such as physical medicine and oncologists, Dr. Doddapaneni's practical and insightful guide is a valuable addition to any medical professional's library.
About the Author
Baburao Doddapaneni, MD, FRCS, FACAN, DABA, was born in rural South India in a poor farming family in 1944. He was only eight months old when his father died due to infection and lack of proper healthcare. At sixteen, he was forced to work daily labor for four years for two dollars a day. Eventually, Doddapaneni pursued a degree as a premed student and went on to work in Ireland, the UK, and USA. He was a British Royal College-trained general surgeon and board-certified anesthesiologist in the US. He worked in medicine from 1978 to 2013, when he retired to Florida.
Dr. Doddapaneni's passion has always revolved around community service and providing education to children in poor communities in India. He has sponsored 150 farmers' daughters to finish their education and is involved in charities to help HIV+ patients in rural India. Additionally, Dr. Doddapaneni donates to St. Jude's Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital, Doctors Without Borders, Smile Train, and many more.
In his spare time, he enjoys gardening and considers nature, the rivers, plants, and animals, as Earth's greatest creations.
Proceeds from this book will be donated to Guntur General Hospital – GMC, Nursing school, Guntur AP, INDIA to be utilized for advanced nursing training, skills development, and for nurses rights.
This Book is dedicated to all my teachers in GMC, all nursing staff at GGH-Guntur, AP, INDIA, and all my mentors in western countries: Ireland, UK, Scotland, and Boston, USA.
Those dedicated Surgeons, Anesthesiologists, Er-Physicians, ENT-Surgeons, the best trained nursing staff whose wisdom in dealing with patients made me a better Surgeon and Anesthesiologist. I am grateful to all the operating room nurses, office staff, cafeteria staff, and management for allowing me to grow, learn, and be successful in these free countries. IRELAND-ROYAL COLLEGE, SCOTLAND-ROYAL COLLEGE, LONDON- RCS & PHYSICIANS, and UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL-BOSTON, Cornel METHODIST HOSPITAL, BROOKLYN NYC.
Dr. D's Practical Pain Book: Encompassing-Students to All providers -A guide is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $56.00 (eBook $51.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7324-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/dr-ds-practical-pain-book/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/dr-ds-practical-pain-book-encompassing-students-to-all-providers-a-guide/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us