Arcadia, CA Author Publishes Children's Short Stories
October 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSchool Time, a new book by Tamra Foggy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
School Time is a collection of short stories geared toward helping children learn valuable life lessons, such as the value of good hygiene and the importance of not sharing food and helping them learn to be a self-teacher by being observant and understanding of the world around them.
About the Author
Tamra Foggy is a simple, to the point person who values honesty in the lessons she teaches. Having had a hard life, Foggy is recovering from homelessness, but finding her way in the world. She comes from a large family, is a Jehovah's Witness, and loves photography.
School Time is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2344-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/school-time/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/school-time/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
