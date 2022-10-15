Minneapolis, MN Author Publishes Book of Art
October 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSimpliciticomplexi, a new book by Jay Alex Gutzman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Simpliciticomplexi is a coffee-table book of Jay Alex Gutzman's art from the past 5 years and details its growth in scope and direction. His work has been touted as "unique" by art curators and has been well received by other artists and the general public. This work takes creative routes many other artists may not have, challenging new methods and ideas. This book is the culmination of his style over the past 5 years and hints to where his art may go in the future. As unique as his art, there is no art book quite like this one. He hopes that people take away a sense of satisfaction from seeing his work and that hours of creative conversations result from the viewing of it.
About the Author
Jay Alex Gutzman was born in 1969 in St Paul, MN to James Francis Gutzman and Florene Clark Gutzman. Jay has pursued excellence in art his whole life and, although not officially "formally" trained, he did attend art classes at Normandale Community College in Bloomington, MN in 1988, 1989, and 1991. Jay enjoys cooking, eating, shopping on Ebay and listening to music. Jay's favorite online radio station is GENERIC MALE DJs. Jay was a teenager in the 1980's and still listens to the music of that era today. Jay aspires to continue creating art for the rest of his life.
Simpliciticomplexi is a 56-page hardcover with a retail price of $40.00 (eBook $35.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7282-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/simpliciticomplexi/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/simpliciticomplexi/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
