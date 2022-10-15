Falmouth, MA Author Publishes Children's Book
October 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Green Island, a new book by Samantha Bauer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After sharing a bedtime story with her daughter, Samantha Bauer decided to create a collection of bedtime stories for others to enjoy as well! After her daughter asked why the stars from her night light are green, Bauer created The Green Island.
Following the adventures of two children, The Green Island also explores concepts and behaviors, such as honesty and perseverance, that are important for children to learn and understand.
About the Author
Samantha Bauer is a mother of two children. She also runs a non-profit, Inspiration is Everywhere, which serves members of her community that may not be able to receive other social services and hosts family-friendly social events. In her free time, Bauer volunteers and teaches art to children. Bauer has a degree in Philosophy and has been writing books since she was a child herself.
The Green Island is a 62-page hardcover with a retail price of $41.00 (eBook $36.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3755-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-green-island/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-green-island/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
