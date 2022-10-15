Evergreen, CO Author Publishes Memoir
October 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSubject: ME, a new book by Joann Buckley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Subject: ME discusses the author's life and that she was unknowingly living with bipolar disease. She was finally diagnosed when she was about 55. Her family life was pretty difficult to bear-her mother was an entertainer which, combined with alcoholism, made home life nearly impossible. With all of the author's suicidal thoughts and attempts, it is a miracle that she made it through to adulthood.
There are so many people in this world who are suffering from bipolar disease and they don't know there is a solution and that their life can become almost "normal." The author hopes that readers take away the fact that there is a solution to the suicidal thoughts-and living with bipolar disease is possible. Life can become happy and comfortable.
Subject: ME is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7154-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/subject-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/subject-me/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us