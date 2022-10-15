San Antonio, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
October 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIsearius: The Banished King, a new book by Alex G. Hernandez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Isearius: The Banished King is about how greed can turn even the closest of families against one another, how friends and allies can come from the unlikeliest of places. Take this magical journey with dragons, knights, and other mystical creatures. This tale takes a slightly different approach to the traditional fantasy story.
About the Author
Alex G. Hernandez is just a normal guy who decided to sit down and write a story. He was inspired by a dream and it turned into this. His family doesn't come from a wealthy or influential background, but they supported him through this journey and helped him however they could. His hobbies include reading, writing, cooking, baking, and playing video games.
Isearius: The Banished King is a 248-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7332-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/isearius/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/isearius/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us