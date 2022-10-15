East Orange, NJ Author Publishes Poetry Collection
October 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCaptive Verse, a new book by Warren Melvin, has been released by RoseDog Books.
To read a poem and return to it for the pure enjoyment of reading, is a joy and a treasure. Such a treasure among many can be discovered when reading Captive Verse, where the flow of language and meaning can be found on every page, allowing the reader a moment to pause only to realize that they have discovered a good and delightful read to be found in such a book as Captive Verse, where poetry returns the reader back again and again.
About the Author
When author Warren Melvin graduated high school, he spent his summer working and reading the work of renowned poets such as Langston Hughes, Emily Dickinson, Ralph Emerson, Edgar Allan Poe, and many others. This allowed him the opportunity to become familiar with the language and technique of writing poetry.
When summer came to an end, Melvin enrolled in college and completed one semester before dropping out to join the Air Force. At the end of his four-year stay, Melvin returned home, ready to embrace responsibility and to recapture his love of poetry, which was still alive in him. But first, he had to return to college, where he graduated with a degree in business administration.
Following his graduation, Melvin got married and started a family. In 2014, he published his first book, Ceremonies in Season, a minor success selling to family and friends.
Captive Verse is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-538-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/captive-verse/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/captive-verse/
