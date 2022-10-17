Hamilton County, TN Author Publishes Faith-Based Fantasy Novel
October 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Shroud of the Second Coming, a new book by Scott Simpson, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Based on facts, this fantasy has it all; the Shroud of Turin, the Hadron Particle Collider, spiritual intervention, paranormal events, world involvement, battles, and global terrorism.
In the near future, an earthquake erupts out in the West Bank desert, creating an eerie blue glow that forms over a valley they call The Corridor. Looked upon as a scientific phenomenon, science and religion have a need to investigate. And during their research, they experience anomalies that go way beyond human understanding and are soon observed as spiritual occurrences. Further up north is the particle collider in Europe and its discovery of another dimensional plane. It's there that they make the most significant find of them all when allowed to test the Shroud for authenticity. In effect, it's repercussions have a global impact that alters the course of humanity.
About the Author
A degree-holder in science and the author of this book, Scott Simpson has spent much of his time researching the Shroud of Turin and the fantastic world of subatomic particles. He's also versed in world history and its political field that goes with it. But what caught his eye the most was the Shroud's carbon testing and the dating flaw behind it. It was recently discovered that the material used was a repair job back in the 14th century, which piqued Simpson's curiosity and caused him to stumble upon some interesting facts about the Messiah's return. And in doing so, made a renewed connection with his maker. It's a story for those wanting to be brilliantly moved by the spiritual side of reality.
Visit the author's website at https://shroudsecondcoming.com/.
Check out the author's video introduction to his book on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/696147431
The Shroud of the Second Coming is a 462-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63661-012-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-shroud-of-the-second-coming/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-shroud-of-the-second-coming/
