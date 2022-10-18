Mary Esther, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
October 18, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News10 Acts of Kindness, a new book by Beatrice Atkinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
10 Acts of Kindness takes a new approach to learning by combining counting and kindness in one lesson. Touching on three important values, kindness, unity, and love, this educational and insightful children's book will not only teach your child how to count from one to ten but also find ten different ways to show kindness to others. Children will improve their counting skills as well as learn that we all come from different backgrounds, but when we unite, we can make the world a better place.
About the Author
Beatrice Atkinson was born in Brunswick, Georgia, but now resides in Florida. She is the mother of one young son and the author of Big Big Dreams and ABC's.
Beatrice earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, and later served in the United States Air Force. After, she went on to become a real estate investor and entrepreneur. In her spare time, Beatrice enjoys reading and completing puzzles.
10 Acts of Kindness is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7197-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/10-acts-of-kindness/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/10-acts-of-kindness/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us